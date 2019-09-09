Community Summit Focuses On Women’s Health

  • Maternal health is just one of the issues that will be discussed by experts at the summit.
There’s a summit next week in Orlando on how women’s health and well-being affect mental health. 

The summit is aimed at issues from access to health care to domestic violence.

Dr. Shannon Schellhammer will discuss maternal health. She says there could be fewer pre-term babies if high-risk mothers get prenatal care.

“Some other communities have tried different things. Like group prenatal care, working with social workers, working with all different avenues of people within the community to help make sure women have a stable home.”

Event coordinator Avani Desai says making women healthier doesn’t just help them but also future generations.

“We just thought it was time to discuss women. And again looking through all this data. If you can change the life of a woman, you can change the life of her entire family.”

The summit will take place at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies from 8 am to 1 pm.

