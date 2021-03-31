© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unequal Shots

unequal_shots_covid_v1-03_033121.png

Unequal Shots

WUSF is reporting on how race impacts the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. We're reaching out to local residents in communities of color, giving them a chance to share how Florida's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distribution has affected them.