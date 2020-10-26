-
All that negative campaigning, endless advertisements and disagreements with friends, co-workers and family members can lead up to a lot of stress. There's even a name for it: Election Stress Disorder.
The pandemic has forced us to keep a distance from each other. This lack of human touch could be having a negative impact on our health.
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder are experiencing unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. But they can also offer valuable insights into coping with pandemic-induced anxiety.
These days, there are hundreds of reasons to open your heart to others, but it's easy to get exhausted. Try these tips honed by social workers for staying healthy and empathetic.
To promote mental health and well-being in southwest Florida during the pandemic, Behavioral Health coalition launched the Healthy Minds initiative last month.
New data from the CDC show more than 19,000 Americans died from drug overdoses during the first three months of 2020 with the country on pace to set a grim new record.
Reports are on the rise of symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. Here's why chronic stress can make our bodies hurt, and what to do about it.
In an attempt to destigmatize mental health counseling, members of two Florida licensing boards voted on Thursday to alter medical-history questions on…
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sam Brinton, vice president of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, about the soon-to-be new number to reach the national suicide prevention hotline.
The pandemic economy is squeezing families with kids: 74% of those earning less than $100,000 report serious financial woes, in an NPR poll. Experts worry about lasting impacts on kids' mental health.