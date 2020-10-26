-
Women with a history of depression and anxiety are at a higher risk of having a flare-up during the time leading up to menopause. And getting doctors to take the issue seriously can be challenging.
South Florida women who have waited months for an available OB-GYN appointment can blame a growing gynecologist shortage across America.
The average age of those who were raped was around 15, and their assailants were typically older partners. Women who were raped had a greater likelihood of long-term health problems.
There’s a summit next week in Orlando on how women’s health and well-being affect mental health. The summit is aimed at issues from access to health care…
Pain researchers say men and women respond differently to pain, and women may "feel more" pain than men. Understanding the differences in pain perception could lead to better treatments.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with USF Health to train providers to better care for women patients.
Sexual assault survivors practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in West Palm Beach Saturday flipped into “the guard,” which mimics a situation where one person...
After they lose access to high school sports, young women — especially young women of color — generally get less exercise than they should, a study suggests, and far less exercise than young men get.
Florida women are seeing positive advances in health care, including declining mortality rates for heart disease, breast cancer, and AIDS. However,…
