Their Only Option

These days, there are hundreds of reasons to open your heart to others, but it's easy to get exhausted. Try these tips honed by social workers for staying healthy and empathetic.
To promote mental health and well-being in southwest Florida during the pandemic, Behavioral Health coalition launched the Healthy Minds initiative last month.
New data from the CDC show more than 19,000 Americans died from drug overdoses during the first three months of 2020 with the country on pace to set a grim new record.
Reports are on the rise of symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. Here's why chronic stress can make our bodies hurt, and what to do about it.
In an attempt to destigmatize mental health counseling, members of two Florida licensing boards voted on Thursday to alter medical-history questions on…
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sam Brinton, vice president of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, about the soon-to-be new number to reach the national suicide prevention hotline.
The pandemic economy is squeezing families with kids: 74% of those earning less than $100,000 report serious financial woes, in an NPR poll. Experts worry about lasting impacts on kids' mental health.
Dr. Howard Pratt, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Community Health of South Florida, has advice on how to step in and support young people who are struggling with difficult emotions and stress.
People of African ancestry have been excluded from many studies of brain disorders. In Baltimore, scientists, doctors and community leaders are working to make neuroscience research more diverse.
Crimes involving those suffering from mental health issues "are not true criminal acts," Gualtieri said.