Lee Health's under-construction Fort Myers campus will add a patient tower and child care

Lee Health's new Fort Myers facility is getting an additional $150.5 million to add a four-story patient tower that will increase planned bed capacity as well as a child care center for employees.

The new investment, approved four months after construction began, will increase capacity by 92 beds, including 48 acute care beds, 20 skilled nursing beds and shelled space for an additional 24 acute care beds.

When Phase 1 is complete in 2028, the hospital will have 236 beds, with a capacity of up to 260, according to a Wednesday news release from Lee Health.

The first phase's $820 million capital investment will also involve relocation of Lee Health's child development center, "providing a vital resource for team members and reinforcing the system's dedication to supporting its workforce," the news release said.

The hospital also will include 10 operating rooms, a 44-bed emergency department and up to 24 intensive care beds. Also, a medical office building will be the home of the Lee Health Musculoskeletal Institute

Groundbreaking for the 53-acre campus, at 4453 Challenger Blvd. off Colonial Boulevard, was held in January.

Lee Health president and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci said the system approved the additions now in response to the region growth. Plans were originally developed about two years ago after the project was announced in 2021.

“Lee Health is growing alongside our community,” Antonucci said in the news release. "With this additional investment, we are reaffirming our commitment to being Southwest Florida’s leading health care provider by ensuring we have the infrastructure, technology and compassionate care teams in place to meet the increasing health care needs of our residents and visitors. This health campus offers a centralized location for wellness in our community.”

Information from WGCU was used in this report.

