View NPR's maps and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the U.S., which state outbreaks are growing and which are leveling off.
Across the country, veterinarians and other researchers are scouring the animal kingdom for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19.
About 80 percent of the people in downtown Orlando on Halloween weren’t wearing face masks or social distancing, the county health director says.
Florida and other states use the rate of people who have tested positive for the virus for the first time as one of several indicators of how prevalent the virus is in the state.
Reversing historical trends during economic downturns, state college enrollment has dropped dramatically as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the state.
Amid political insinuations of inflated numbers and financial gain, health experts discuss how the deaths are reported and whether figures are in the ballpark.
Health officials reported 46 people died due to complications from the coronavirus since Sunday's report, and that pushed the statewide death toll past 17,000.
Amid a steep spike in cases, more than 3.6 million Slovaks were tested for the virus — about two-thirds of the country. The prime minister hopes the testing can ward off a more severe lockdown.
The races for governor in Missouri and North Carolina may tell us if the coronavirus can make or break a state leader. Meanwhile, political strategy in Montana has tempered talk of COVID-19.