Health News Florida

One law improves access to care in rural and underserved schools. The other, known as the Tristin Murphy Act, will streamline the process of getting nonviolent offenders needed treatment.
Here are monthly enrollment totals over the past year, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
Researchers suggest people taking Ozempic and similar drugs may face double the risk of developing wet age-related macular degeneration. They say the results warrant further investigation.
The announcement on prior authorization comes months after the killing of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, which sparked widespread criticism about insurance denials.
Rep. Kat Cammack tells the Wall Street Journal that doctors delayed ending her life-threatening pregnancy because they were worried about losing their licenses or going to jail.
From shoreline walks to bird feeders and labyrinth paths, people are turning to green and blue spaces for mental clarity in uncertain times.
The website has a directory of health providers in the county as well as blog posts from health experts and links to support for food, housing transit and health insurance.
The WeCount project for the Society of Family Planning finds that 1 in 4 abortions uses meds prescribed by a provider who does not see the patient in person.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement saying state law did not require medical professionals to keep a woman declared brain dead on life support to deliver the baby.
Newer formulations are even more effective at preventing illnesses that commonly afflict seniors — perhaps even dementia.
Are memory lapses a result of aging or symptoms of something more serious? "What's Health?" asks experts. Then, a closer look at a new device to combat treatment-resistant depression.
The county commission adopted a resolution amending how local hospital assessments are calculated.