The Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence is suing two insurers, asking a court to force the companies to cover costs resulting from state...
Loosened quarantine restrictions have given some people an opportunity to flee violence at home, but cyberstalking and high unemployment have also made it harder to completely escape after moving out.
As Floridians stay home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus some worry about another potential threat—the increased risk of domestic violence. For...
A circuit judge on Tuesday refused to undo an order putting a receiver in charge of the embattled Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, rejecting a…
A six-hour grilling by a key House committee Monday revealed that several board members of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence were unaware…
Amid probes into spending by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the House is poised Wednesday to take up a bill that would give flexibility…
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida House on Thursday intensified an inquiry into Florida’s domestic violence agency, calling for additional investigations…
The Defense Department Inspector General found that the military handles domestic violence on base inconsistently, leading to fewer prosecutions and...
There’s a summit next week in Orlando on how women’s health and well-being affect mental health. The summit is aimed at issues from access to health care…
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local law enforcement and community service groups are encouraging people to speak out about the problem.