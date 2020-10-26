-
Navigating the pandemic's challenges is especially stressful if you're pregnant, expectant mothers say. OB-GYNs offer practical advice on minimizing risks of infection while still leaving the house.
There’s a summit next week in Orlando on how women’s health and well-being affect mental health. The summit is aimed at issues from access to health care…
Women outnumber men in obstetrics and gynecology residencies and medical practices in the U.S. Heads of training programs now wonder if they should go out of their way to recruit more men.
In a program called OB Nest, The Mayo Clinic has been using a telemedicine program that allows low-risk expectant mothers to forgo some standard prenatal visits.
Health care companies struggling to do business in Florida led the most talked-about news of 2015 here at Health News Florida.Florida-based home-health…
There is a seven-county stretch in North Central Florida -- an area larger than Puerto Rico -- where every county health department has gotten out of…
The Florida Department of Health wants Sarasota County to privatize its prenatal care in the next three years. And that has its southern neighbors worried…
Florida is one of only three states where county public health departments employ obstetricians for pregnant women.It’s a legacy of the 1990s, when…
Emily Morgan and her husband, Chase, wrapped their three-months premature baby in towels to keep him warm and alive until the ship reached Puerto Rico. They got him to a hospital just in time.
Across the state last year, five babies were born infected with HIV out of 457 who were exposed to the virus during pregnancy, the South Florida…