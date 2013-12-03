Two Months Into Exchange Rollout, How Obamacare Has Fared In Florida

Today the Obama administration is launching a campaign to promote the benefits of the president’s signature health care law. The push comes after widespread criticism over the technical problems plaguing the online home of the insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov.

Credit Patrick Donges / WJCT The homepage of HealthCare.gov, Dec. 3, 2013.

The White House says the web site is functioning much better now, and they’re going on the offensive to tout the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Carol Gentry, editor of Health News Florida, a subsidiary of WUSF Public Media in Tampa joined us to discuss how the implementation of Obamacare is playing out in the Sunshine State.

