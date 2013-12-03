© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Two Months Into Exchange Rollout, How Obamacare Has Fared In Florida

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Melissa Ross
Published December 3, 2013 at 1:11 PM EST
Today the Obama administration is launching a campaign to promote the benefits of the president’s signature health care law. The push comes after widespread criticism over the technical problems plaguing the online home of the insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov.

Credit Patrick Donges / WJCT
The White House says the web site is functioning much better now, and they’re going on the offensive to tout the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. 

Carol Gentry, editor of Health News Florida, a subsidiary of WUSF Public Media in Tampa joined us to discuss how the implementation of Obamacare is playing out in the Sunshine State.

