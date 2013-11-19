Florida Matters: Medicaid Expansion Town Hall

Florida has rejected an offer of more than $50 billion over 10 years from the federal government to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. So the question remains: how will health care be funded for more than a million low-income Floridians? This week on Florida Matters, a panel discussion that was held last week at Stetson University College of Law to discuss the options. It was sponsored by the Tampa Bay Healthcare Collaborative.

The guests are St. Petersburg physician Mona Mangat of the group Doctors for America, state Rep. Matt Hudson, R-Naples, who served on the committee in charge of implementing the Affordable Care Act in Florida, Rep. Dwight Dudley, St. Petersburg, who's also on that committee, and former Republican state Rep. Mike Fasano, now the Tax Collector in Pasco County. The host is Gary Stein, executive director of Heath Equity Connections and Accountable Care and a guest blogger for the Huffington Post.

/ State Rep. Matt Hudson, R-Naples

/ State Rep. Dwight Dudley, R-St. Petersburg

/ Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano

/ Dr. Mona Mangat

/ Gary Stein

