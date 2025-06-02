FAU autism center releases guide to help families keep kids safe around water

As summer approaches, families across Florida are preparing for sunny days at pools, lakes and beaches.

But one expert is raising concerns about a silent danger — drowning.

In Florida, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4. And for children with autism, the risk is even greater.

One major factor behind that is known as wandering, or elopement. Nearly 50% of children with autism will wander from a safe environment at some point.

" Adolescents I talked to, when I asked about this, they said they may not see it as real, they may be in their own reality, which isn't in touch with the reality of the physical environment," said Jack Scott, the executive director at Florida Atlantic University's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD).

Theresa Crane / for FAU College of Education Jack Scott is executive director of the Florida Atlantic University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

While there is no single reason children with autism elope, some are drawn to the calming sensory effects of water — like the sound, movement and way it feels.

However, that natural attraction, combined with limited awareness of danger and challenges with swimming, can be deadly.

"They don't recognize water as a danger until it's too late, [and] they're immersed and don't have the skills to get out," Scott said.

To help families protect their children, the center has released a 46-page water safety guide tailored specifically for children with autism.

Though wandering children won't always end up in the water, a child's attraction to water complicates elopement because "water is unforgiving," Scott said.

" If a child wanders in a park that's dry land, and they're there for two hours wandering around and walking, looking at things, hopefully they're recovered safely and reunited with their family. But that same child, if they wander into the water, in 20 seconds, they can be on their way to being drowned," Scott said.

He emphasized the importance of teaching children with autism how to swim early in their lives.

" A child [who] can swim is the best insurance," Scott said.

Still, swimming skills are only one layer of protection. Others include:

Supervision : Children should always be supervised by a trusted caregiver. It is also important to know the surroundings and possible risks.

: Children should always be supervised by a trusted caregiver. It is also important to know the surroundings and possible risks. Swim safety: While swim lessons are not a replacement for supervision, make a plan and ensure all family members know how to swim. Every parent should know CPR.

While swim lessons are not a replacement for supervision, make a plan and ensure all family members know how to swim. Every parent should know CPR. Barriers and alarms: Install 4-foot-tall fencing and self-closing gates around pools and other swimming areas. Lock all home doors and windows, especially those with water access. Install door chimes or alarms. Routinely check for maintenance.

Install 4-foot-tall fencing and self-closing gates around pools and other swimming areas. Lock all home doors and windows, especially those with water access. Install door chimes or alarms. Routinely check for maintenance. Inform your child's school that your child may have safety risks.

Have an emergency plan with your family and caregivers.

" My goal on this is not to induce fear, but to motivate people to action," Scott said.

To read more about the FAU Center for Autism and Related Disabilities' water safety guide, click here . To get support, email CARD@fau.edu or call (561) 213-5751.

