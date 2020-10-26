Understanding Obamacare

-
Reductions in federal funding for Medicaid are adding to the financial strain in Bay County in Florida’s panhandle, according to the Panama City News…
More than two years in, just who has benefited from the Affordable Care Act's exchanges and Medicaid expansion? The New York Times takes a look at the...
Blaming a lack of profitability, UnitedHealth says it will drop out of most health marketplaces insurance exchanges next year. The insurer's first quarter profits in 2016 were $1.6 billion.
Federal law requires most insurers to provide parity between mental health and medical benefits, but that doesn't necessarily mean that regular counseling will come with a low copayment.
A poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health finds that people in the politically important state of Ohio are divided over Obamacare.
The Affordable Care Act has increased access to doctors and helped reduce medical costs. But poll data show 26 percent of U.S. families are still struggling to pay their health care bills.
Donald Trump drew fire in recent debates for his lack of specifics on how he would change the country's health care system. He released a plan Wednesday that is unlikely to satisfy critics.
Despite the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, Texas still has 6 million uninsured people, low Medicaid reimbursement rates and narrow choices of doctors and hospitals for many who are insured.
The medical device industry is enjoying a two-year moratorium on a tax that was created to support the Affordable Care Act. Are firms using their savings to create more jobs, as many claim?
About 12.7 million Americans enrolled in private health insurance through the federal and state marketplaces for 2016, the Obama administration said…