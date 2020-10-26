health insurance marketplace

-
Open enrollment is underway for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. This is the fourth year that insurance will be available...
A health law insurance program that was expected to boost consumer choice and competition on the marketplaces has slipped off course and is so far failing…
The latest numbers from federal health officials show Florida is continuing to lead in enrollment on HealthCare.gov, with nearly 600,000 who have signed…
About 9.9 million people have signed up and paid for health insurance under President Barack Obama's health care law, the administration said Tuesday, a…
The U.S. Supreme Court this week hears a challenge to President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. If successful, the lawsuit would cripple Obama's…
The Florida Health Choices marketplace, first established as a mandate-free health care marketplace, is poised to start selling plans that are compliant…
Exactly what would happen to the Affordable Care Act if the Supreme Court invalidates tax credits in the three dozen states where the federal government…
Security experts working for the federal government last fall said two-thirds of state computer systems that were supposed to tap into federal computers…
Despite state officials' opposition to the Affordable Care Act and the relative scarcity of helpers available, Floridians are finding their way to…
Navigators in Florida say they’ve had to re-do some of the applications for coverage on Healthcare.gov submitted during the first few weeks of open…