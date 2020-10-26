-
As the votes continue to be counted in the tight battle between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the federal role in health care is at stake.
The Trump administration has given states ways to restrict spending on the government insurance program for low-income Americans. A Biden administration would expand Medicaid coverage.
Dozens of groups and individuals sent a joing letter to Attorney General Ashley Moody this week, asking her to withdraw Florida from the list of plaintiffs in the suit.
The Affordable Care Act's future is uncertain and there's no end in sight to the pandemic. But for the 2021 insurance year consumers can expect to see modest increases in prices, if any.
Florida has seen the second largest number of children to lose insurance during the Trump Administration, trailing only Texas. Combined, the two states had 41% of the nation's decline.
Florida’s top insurance regulator on Friday announced approval of a statewide average 3.1 percent rate increase for health insurance plans sold through…
Florida Covering Kids & Families, a nonprofit program at the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, has received a $1.6 million…
The Supreme Court’s third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act.The…
Under the law, the money was promised to companies as part of the start-up costs of Obamacare. But a GOP-led Congress reneged on the promise.