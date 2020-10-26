-
If you're not getting health insurance from your employer, you can still get covered. You can shop for options through HealthCare.gov or your state's marketplace. Here's how to pick a plan.
Final enrollment numbers for the Affordable Care Act marketplace were released on Monday, the same day the Trump administration told a federal appeals…
It's open enrollment season for people who buy their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces . After a series of repeal efforts...
President Donald Trump says insurers are "going wild" about his new health care options and "millions and millions" of people will be signing up.But…
Floridians have two extra weeks to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.The Trump administration shortened the enrollment period…
Continuing a dropout trend seen in the Obama years, about 16 percent of consumers who signed up for coverage this year through public health insurance…
The Trump administration says it is pulling back advertising to promote insurance sign-ups in the closing days of HealthCare.gov's 2017 open enrollment…
Blaming a lack of profitability, UnitedHealth says it will drop out of most health marketplaces insurance exchanges next year. The insurer's first quarter profits in 2016 were $1.6 billion.
Many people who went without health insurance last year are now seeing fines more than double under President Barack Obama's health care law, tax…
When 28-year-old Charis Hill found out the medication to treat her degenerative arthritis condition would cost $2,000 a month, she chose to be in pain…