Pasco School Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Pasco County School District on Monday announced that Superintendent Kurt Browning has contracted COVID-19.

Browning, 61, had minor symptoms on Friday, including a fever, chills, and achiness. The positive test results came back Sunday, the district said in a statement.

Browning is now in isolation at home.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ he said.

In the past few weeks, he has spent some time working at his district office. But the district said Browning has been informed that his interactions do not “amount to close contact and do not require self-isolation or testing for those he came in contact with.”

