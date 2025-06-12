Lab CEO discusses breakthrough blood test that detects cancer before a tumor forms

An estimated 2 million Americans will be diagnosed with some variety of cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

That report comes after over 600,000 people died from cancer in 2024.

Early detection is one of the key contributors to combating cancer and a team of Indian scientists claims to have developed a blood test that can diagnose hundreds of forms of cancer before a tumor ever forms.

The test, developed by Singapore-based Tzar Labs, can aid in detecting whether cancer is absent, imminent or present. This allows early detection and treatment of cancer, thereby possibly saving lives,

WGCU's Teddy Byrne spoke with Tzar Labs CEO Ashish Tripathi to learn more about this breakthrough test.

