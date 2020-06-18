© 2020 Health News Florida
Pasco Schools Offers Three Options For Reopening, Asks Parents And Students To Choose

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published June 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
Pasco County Schools is offering students a choice of three learning options when school reopens August 10.

The Pasco County School District has presented three options for returning students in the fall that work around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Traditional model offers a return to campus classrooms with the standard schedule and a heavy emphasis on health and safety precautions.

The mySchool Online selection features online learning through a student’s enrolled school during normal school hours.

The Virtual School option consists of online learning through Pasco’s eSchool platform, with flexible scheduling.

Superintendent Kurt Browning explained the options in a video on the county schools' website, saying, "The upcoming school year will be an unusual one, and we still have a lot of work to do."

Browning, however, was confident that parents and students would respond by the July 1 deadline.

"With your input, " Browning said, "we have a good plan in place. And with your help, we're going to make it work for all of our students."

Pasco County's school year begins on Aug. 10.

