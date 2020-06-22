Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000; Hillsborough, Polk Reach New Daily Highs

According to the Department of Health, the number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida has passed 100,000.

The state’s Monday report listed 100,217 cases; and increase 0f 2,926 positive tests since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 958 new positive tests in the past 24 hours. Hillsborough and Polk Counties recorded their highest daily increase in cases to date: with 393 and 183 new positive tests, respectively.

The state reported results from 37,169 tests Sunday, with 8.98% coming back positive.

The state reported 13 deaths statewide Monday. Three were in the Tampa Bay area.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Monday, June 22:

Hillsborough: A 73-year-old woman.

Pinellas: Two women; ages 86 and 91.

Tampa Bay area positive tests reported Monday, June 22:

Hillsborough: 5,973

Pinellas: 3,854

Polk: 2,225

Manatee: 1,977

Sarasota: 992

Pasco: 872

Hernando: 200

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 6: 1,270 / 28



WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7