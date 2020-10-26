-
A recent policy from the School District of Palm Beach County bans homemade desk shields, citing fire codes.
-
New research has found few links between in-person K-12 schooling and COVID-19 case rates. "There is not a consistent pattern," one study author said.
-
The new policy allows for five-minute mask breaks throughout the day.
-
As two Jacksonville schools were forced to temporarily switch to online distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreaks, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he...
-
The Sarasota County School District currently requires all students and staff to wear face masks, unless they have a medical exemption.
-
Two months after schools reopened in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of changes are underway.
-
Thousands of parents have told the Pinellas County school district that they want their children to return to campus after starting the school year online.
-
At least one Broward County student and two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools reopened Friday, while four students have…
-
Manatee County Schools will be voting Tuesday on whether students can switch their learning choices between virtual and in-person.
-
Addison Davis will work remotely while in quarantine.