© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas Schools Seek Input On Reopening

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published June 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
The Return to School survey is seeking input on its plans to reopen later in the year. The survey deadline is midnight Sunday, June 21.
The Return to School survey is seeking input on its plans to reopen later in the year. The survey deadline is midnight Sunday, June 21.

The Pinellas County School district is asking students, families, staff and community members for input on reopening schools.

The Return to School survey measures comfort levels on models of instruction, bus transportation, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and the use of Personal Protective Equipment in classrooms.

The survey also asks if people want to be part of a focus group. In a video on the district’s YouTube page, a school official told board members "We plan on doing probably 6 or 7 focus groups."

The official said they were hoping to get three groups of parents and three groups of staff for each of three age ranges of students. The official also said they would try and get one or two groups of students in as well, "Just to hear the student voice."

The district is using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is collaborating with medical professionals on its reopening plan.

The deadline to complete the survey is midnight this Sunday.

 

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaeducationschoolsPinellasCoronavirusCOVID-19
Lisa Peakes
Lisa Peakes is the local host of NPR's  All Things Considered on WUSF 89.7.
See stories by Lisa Peakes
Related Content