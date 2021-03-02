© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Opens Vaccination Site For Health Care Workers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published March 2, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST

Health care workers, including administrative and reception staff, will be the only ones eligible for vaccinations at the Tampa site.

Health care workers in Hillsborough County will soon have a dedicated site to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The site will open Wednesday at Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, and exclusively serve health care workers who have direct contact with patients.

That includes paramedics, home health providers, therapists, dental office staff, and administrative/reception staff, among others.

They must live or work in Hillsborough County and prove that they are eligible. Accepted documents include an employee identification card, pay stub, medical license, tax documents or an employment verification letter on official letterhead.

Appointments are necessary to receive a vaccine and can be made by creating an account with CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com.

After creating an account, health care workers can enter the scheduling code: RADICE03. Then they will see available appointment times for the Ed Radice Sports Complex.

The site is a partnership between the county and the state health department. Questions should emailed to DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccinehealth care workersHillsborough CountyTampa
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
Related Content