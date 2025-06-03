© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FIU and Nicklaus Children's Hospital launch new pediatric partnership

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published June 3, 2025 at 10:03 PM EDT
From left, Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean of FIU's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine; FIU interim president Jeanette Nuñez; and Nicklaus Children's Health System presidents and CEO Matthew Love celebrate the signing of the collaboration in Miami on May 20, 2025.
Florida International University
/
WLRN
From left, Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean of FIU's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine; FIU interim president Jeanette Nuñez; and Nicklaus Children's Health System presidents and CEO Matthew Love celebrate the signing of the collaboration in Miami on May 20, 2025.

The collaboration promises the addition of more clinical pediatric training opportunities and to strengthen related research in South Florida.

Medical students at Florida International University are about to get a lot more hands-on experience.

That's after FIU's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Nicklaus Children's Hospital launched a new academic partnership.

The collaboration of the Miami institutions promises the addition of more clinical pediatric training opportunities and to strengthen related research in South Florida.

FIU interim president Jeannette Nuñez mentioned research, clinical care and training as some of the strengths of the partnership.

"It's really gonna benefit our community, our state — really the world," she added.

FIU medical students are already embedded in the care environment at Nicklaus Children’s. As part of their third-year requirements, the students complete a pediatric clerkship at the hospital. On average, about 120 students rotate through the hospital each year, reflecting the college’s full class size.

The partnership will expand graduate medical education programs to attract specialized physicians and support their research.

The collaboration also hopes to address the anticipated nationwide pediatric physician shortage of 13,000 doctors by 2037.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Health News Florida Florida International UniversityFIUNicklaus Children’s HospitalJeanette Nunezpediatric healthpediatricians
Helen Acevedo
Related Content
  1. A promising genetic treatment tailor-made for a baby born with a rare disorder
  2. Construction begins on pediatric center at Jacksonville palliative care facility
  3. Johns Hopkins All Children's plans to build a pediatric hospital in Pasco
  4. A closer look at how pediatric health affects us all, and measuring what matters