Broward Health Offers Vaccine To 18-And-Older At-Risk Patients

Broward Health has begun offering the COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk people 18 and over, the only hospital in South Florida to publicly expand vaccine eligibility to this younger group with certain medical conditions.

On Friday, the health system began accepting appointments for this new group of people, but it quickly filled up, Broward Health Spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said. There is no timeframe for when new appointments will open again, but next week is a possibility.

Those 18 and over who wish to get a vaccine must fall under one of these high-risk groups:

▪ Asthma (moderate to severe)

▪ Cancer

▪ Cerebrovascular Disease

▪ Chronic Kidney Disease

▪ COPD

▪ Cystic Fibrosis

▪ Down Syndrome

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

— By Devoun Cetoute / The Miami Herald

