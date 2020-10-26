-
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday she'll enact an ordinance requring people working with the public to wear masks to prevent transmission of the...
-
By Bradley GeorgeAflac is buying Argus Holdings, a dental and vision insurance company headquarted in Tampa, for $75 million. "We are very excited to…
-
The Florida Department of Transportation is working on new technology that will detect wrong way drivers on Florida highways. An increase in wrong way...
-
Local philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Kiran Patel has invested $60 million dollars in a medical device company that plans to relocate its...
-
An orchid grower and investors spent nearly $800,000 to purchase property in Pinellas County they believed would give them a leg up in obtaining a highly…
-
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Police Chief Brian Dugan announced plans Thursday to commemorate Autism Awareness Month. Their new program, "Help Us, Help...
-
The Tampa City Council Thursday took the first of two votes on a proposed ordinance regulating the sale of medical marijuana inside city limits.
-
A handful of residents living near the Tampa Sports Authority's Babe Zaharias golf course are protesting the application of the fumigant "Curfew," which...
-
Spanish speakers in the Tampa area have a new health care provider that they can understand.Located on West Hillsborough Avenue, CliniSanitas calls itself…
-
A new medical marijuana dispensary could be up and running in Tampa as soon as next week.