More than eight months into the pandemic, stockpiling of protective equipment by wealthy hospital systems is straining other facilities that need to keep their front-line workers safe.
"It was difficult, especially when patients didn't make it. It was very difficult personally, because of my survival."
From heat-related illness to mosquito-borne infections, physicians are seeing the effects of a warming planet in the exam room. There's a growing push to teach doctors-in-training how to respond.
Dr. Katherine Pannel was initially thrilled to see President Donald Trump’s physician is a doctor of osteopathic medicine. A practicing D.O. herself, she…
There has been a fierce competition underway in Florida and it's not the presidential election — but it was related.It included medical school students…
Front-line health care workers are locked in a heated dispute with many infection control specialists and hospital administrators over how the novel…
Front-line workers in Houston, Seattle and New York City tell NPR about their experiences in hospitals over the last six months. "2020 can't keep going like this," one doctor says.
A third of Venezuela's reported COVID deaths are frontline healthcare workers. Efforts are underway to protect them – but the regime may block the help.
With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will…
Memorial Healthcare System's Maggie Hansen was recently appointed to the Florida Board of Nursing. She says, COVID-19 has changed nursing and that nurses need everyone's help.