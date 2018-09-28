Volusia Schools Working On Medical Marijuana Policy

By Dale Hokrein 3 minutes ago
  • Students with terminal conditions and chronic pain that qualify for medical marijuana may be able to take it at school.
The Volusia County School Board has drafted a policy that would allow qualified students to be administered medical marijuana on campus.

The policy is named after Zoe Adams, a six year old student who has a fatal neurological condition that causes her to get seizures unless she takes CBD oil-infused gummies. Her mom, Kim Adams, has been leading the fight to adopt the policy.

“I told her brother someday you’re going to be writing reports on this, about your sister,” Adams said.

If the policy is approved, Zoe and other students will be able to have medical marijuana administered to them during the school day by parents or other caregivers.

“Now children with cancer or epilepsy could get this treatment and have normal lives,” Adams said.

School Board Chair Linda Cuthbert says it’s an effort by the district to serve all students.

“It’s about students representing all the different spectrums having access to it,” Cuthbert said.

The policy will go through a 30-day public comment process. Then, the board could vote on it as soon as November.

Even though medical marijuana is legal in the state, it’s still illegal at the federal level.

Volusia Schools Won’t Allow Child With Epilepsy To Use CBD Oil

By By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Sep 12, 2018
Gummy bears with CBD oil can stop six-year-old Zoe Adams from having debilitating seizures which means she can go back to school. But Volusia County Schools considers the oil to be a class one controlled substance which means Adams can’t take it on school property.

Volusia Schools To Create ‘Mental Health Response Teams’

By By Crystal Chavez Aug 10, 2018
Volusia County Schools is looking to hire qualified school counselors, licensed mental health providers, social workers and school psychologists. This comes after the state gave school districts funds to beef up security and to expand mental health resources following the Parkland mass shooting.

Florida Hospital Partners With Volusia Schools For Healthy Futures Medical Program

By WMFE Jun 19, 2018
The Volusia County School board will meet today to approve a new partnership with Florida Hospital to establish the Healthy Futures Program at existing medical career academies in Volusia county schools.