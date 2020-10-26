-
Authorities in central Florida are charging a man with three felonies, saying he had sex with multiple women without informing them he was HIV…
-
Public schools across Florida must have a policy in place by the end of the year allowing students to use medical marijuana on campus, or they will risk…
-
After getting a reprieve from the Legislature, the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center has dropped a legal fight about building a hospital in western…
-
In a case being watched by local governments across the state, the Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 6 in a dispute about construction of a…
-
The Volusia County School Board has drafted a policy that would allow qualified students to be administered medical marijuana on campus.The policy is…
-
Gummy bears with CBD oil can stop six-year-old Zoe Adams from having debilitating seizures which means she can go back to school. But Volusia County…
-
Nearly 4,000 jellyfish stings have been reported at Volusia County beaches in the last two weeks.Volusia County Beach Safety Captain Tammy Malphurs said…
-
The Volusia County School board will meet today to approve a new partnership with Florida Hospital to establish the Healthy Futures Program at existing…
-
A hospital taxing district in Volusia County wants the Florida Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that could block plans for a new hospital outside the…
-
Volusia County Schools needs to hire 45 more resource officers to meet a new state requirement– put in place after the Parkland shooting.The district is…