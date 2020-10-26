-
The Volusia County School Board has drafted a policy that would allow qualified students to be administered medical marijuana on campus.The policy is…
Florida’s nearshore waters would be off limits to future oil and gas drilling under a measure that is moving closer to appearing before voters in November.
Florida voters could be asked to ban oil drilling off Florida’s coasts. The proposal got the green-light Thursday before a Constitution Revision...
Oil from the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana has sickened fish as far south as Sanibel Island, according to a study by University of South…
Researchers from the University of South Florida say there’s oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill lurking underneath the water’s surface about 80 miles…
BP says the amount of oil and dispersant most cleanup workers were exposed to after the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010 was “safe,” the Tampa Bay Times…