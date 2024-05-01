Walmart is closing its 51 health centers. Here are the 23 Florida locations

Walmart is closing its health centers and virtual care service after struggling to find success with the offerings, the U.S. retailer said Tuesday.

Walmart had 51 health centers in five states, including 23 in Florida, with the goal of helping people save money on their health care needs.

The company said that after managing the clinics it launched in 2019 and expanding its telehealth program, it concluded “there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue.”

“This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time,” the company said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said reimbursement proved challenging “from all types of insurance.”

Walmart does not yet have specific dates for when its health centers will close, but said that it will share that information when it’s available. The company said that employees that worked at its health centers are eligible to transfer to any other Walmart or Sam’s Club location.

Walmart still runs almost 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers in the U.S.

Here is a list of the Florida locations: