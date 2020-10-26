-
In a case that could have a dramatic impact on the state’s pot industry, the Florida Supreme Court made the unusual move Wednesday of hearing a second…
-
Former Belleview High School Dean of Students Michael Hickman is caught in a legal dispute over state and federal policy regarding medical marijuana…
-
Smoking is gaining popularity among Florida's medical marijuana patients.Physicians wrote nearly 1.4 million orders certifying medical marijuana for…
-
Just one week after health officials signed off on guidelines for edible pot products, Florida’s largest medical marijuana operator on Wednesday began…
-
Animal crackers and gummy bears are off the table, but Florida medical marijuana operators finally will be allowed to manufacture and sell THC-infused…
-
As the state Supreme Court ponders a high-stakes challenge to a 2017 medical marijuana law, attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration have filed an…
-
Just a day after hearing arguments in the case, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ordered attorneys to file additional briefs in a battle about…
-
In a case that could have important implications for the medical-marijuana industry, Florida Supreme Court justices Wednesday waded into a battle about…
-
A House bill would now put a 10% THC Cap on cannabis given to patients under the age of 21. The amendment falls in line with a priority of House Speaker...
-
The day after a Senate version stalled, Rep. Ray Rodrigues filed a nearly identical proposal Tuesday that would impose a 10 percent cap on…