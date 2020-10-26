-
African Americans are 2.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people, while Hispanic, Latinx, and indigenous groups are 1.5 more likely to...
The Mayo Clinic is continuing its expansion in Jacksonville.
The head of Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville campus has been elected as the health organization’s next CEO.
The Mayo Clinic has been expanding its Jacksonville campus since Gianrico Farrugia became CEO in 2015.
An experimental vaccine could be on the market for ovarian-cancer patients as soon as 2022, according to the Jacksonville-based company that makes it....
Mayo Clinic submitted a permit application for a $50 million Mayo South Building Addition, a project announced a year ago as part of growth at the...
Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic and Gainesville's University Florida Shands are the top-ranked hospitals in Florida, according to the U.S. News and World...
Studies have shown a daily 20-minute walk can cut the risk of dementia by 40 percent; now a Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville neurologist will study whether the…
Florida lawmakers say they have to expand access to doctors now that millions of uninsured people in the state are set to gain health insurance through…
Medical researchers across Florida say they fear a state bureaucratic decision will strip them of up to $10 million in grants and prematurely shut down…