ER doctors share some advice on managing home medical emergencies

Medical emergencies can strike at any moment, which means that health care starts at home.

For some, of course, a medical emergency creates a feeling helplessness and uncertainty.

But knowledge is power, and that's where this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" comes in as we dive into a topic that can mean the difference between life and death.

Our guests are emergency room physicians Dr. Brittany Beel, of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, and Dr. Laurie Bryant, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine. They will share their best advice for managing emergencies at home.

Afterward, we sit down with medical anthropologist and writer Theresa MasPhail to discuss the ever-increasing allergy cases in the United States as told in her new book, Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

