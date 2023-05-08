Mayo Clinic Jax experts discuss living with cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cystic fibrosis affects about 35,000 people in the United States.

People with with the disorder have mucus that is too thick and sticky, which blocks airways and leads to lung damage; traps germs and makes infections more likely; and decreases the body’s ability to absorb nutrients from food.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss cystic fibrosis with:

Dr. Margaret Johnson , co-director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville.

, co-director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville. Molly Mailes , coordinator of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at Mayo Clinic Florida.

, coordinator of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at Mayo Clinic Florida. Patient Tyler Hill.

Afterward, we discuss what it’s like to live with bipolar disorder with author and podcast host Gabe Howard.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.