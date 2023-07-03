Learn more about three "M" infectious diseases: measles, mpox and malaria

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" our monthly medical roundtable examines the latest health care headlines.

The subjects include the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommending that providers screen most adults for major depression.

Also, we delve into three "M" infectious diseases: measles, mpox and malaria, all bringing warnings from government health officials.

The U.S. is reporting a concerning rise in measles cases; a rare malaria has been reported in Florida; and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm that Duval County leads the U.S. for being at risk for an outbreak of mpox.

Lastly, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a decision on a major Alzheimer’s disease treatment this month.

Joining us to dive into these headlines are:

