Experts discuss issues for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" our panel delves into a subject that afflicts millions of people around the world: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

With inhaler prices soaring, patients find themselves grappling with a heartbreaking choice: compromised respiratory health or financial strain. This dilemma raises profound questions about the accessibility and affordability of life-saving treatments.

So, let's explore the intertwined narratives of climate change, high drug costs and the far-reaching consequences for respiratory health.

The guests:

Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, director of interventional pulmonology at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. He specializes in minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic thoracic procedures.

Britney Hazelett, interventional pulmonology nurse lead and assistant professor of nursing, also at Mayo Clinic.

Lisa Kosak, a COPD patient.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

