Physicians panel takes a closer look at June's top health care headlines

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" a panel of medical experts review the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Joining the program are Dr. Dacre Knight, an internist and the director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville; Dr. Jennifer Cowart, an internist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville; and Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Phoenix.

Topics include:

Access to mifepristone, an abortion pill approved by the FDA.

Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab.

The growing trend for at-home health testing.

Risks of excessive social media use and the push for warning labels.

The effects of coffee consumption on dopamine levels in Parkinson’s patients.

Health risks of alcohol consumption on airplanes.

The Four Tops' lead singer sues a hospital in Michigan.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News