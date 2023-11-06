Medical roundtable: Alzheimer’s test, FDA rejects ALS drug, health care workers on strike

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our medical roundtable delves into the forefront of health care, dissecting the latest advancements and trends.

The discussion includes:

A groundbreaking test designed to aid Alzheimer's patients . Quest Diagnostics has developed a blood test that can be ordered from its website after a doctor's review. It measures elevated levels of amyloid-beta proteins, a signature characteristic of Alzheimer’s.

Food and Drug Administration's rejection of an ALS stem cell drug. The agency's advisory panel described drugmaker Brainstorm's application as "scientifically incomplete" and "grossly deficient."

A strike ignited debates on health care workers' rights and patient care. Unions representing 75,000 workers at Kaiser Permanente health system went on a three-day strike over wages and staffing levels.

The guests:

Dr. Dacre Knight, and internist and medical director of the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Dr. Jami Kinnucan, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

