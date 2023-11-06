© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Medical roundtable: Alzheimer’s test, FDA rejects ALS drug, health care workers on strike

WJCT News | By Kathy Waterman
Published November 6, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST
WJCT

On this episode, a panel of experts delves into the forefront of health care, dissecting the latest advancements and trends.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our medical roundtable delves into the forefront of health care, dissecting the latest advancements and trends.

The discussion includes:

The guests:

  • Dr. Dacre Knight, and internist and medical director of the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
  • Dr. Jami Kinnucan, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9
Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?health careFDAAlzheimer’sALSLou Gehrig’s diseaseMayo Clinic Jacksonville
Kathy Waterman
Related Content