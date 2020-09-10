Staggering Statistics In Florida On World Suicide Prevention Day

By Gina Jordan 19 minutes ago
  • The AFSP says more than four times as many people died by suicide in Florida in 2018 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.
    The AFSP says more than four times as many people died by suicide in Florida in 2018 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.
    andry7 / stock.adobe.com
Originally published on September 10, 2020 10:32 am

This is World Suicide Prevention Day - a day to remember those lost to suicide and raise awareness of resources available to Floridians who may need support.

One person dies by suicide every two hours in Florida on average, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Florida overall. It’s the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-24, and second leading cause for people ages 25-34.

“These staggering statistics are extremely alarming and heart-breaking,” says Melanie Brown-Woofter, President and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association. “While all of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, today is World Suicide Prevention Day, which allows us to shed light on treatment services and care available for those who have been impacted by suicide or are struggling with suicidal thoughts.”

A bill passed during the last legislative session and signed by the governor added duties for the Statewide Office for Suicide Prevention. It made changes to policies relating to mental health and substance abuse services, and the timing is critical.

A survey by the Centers for Disease Control found more than 4 in 10 Americans are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic.

“Often times, it is difficult for people who suffer from depression and anxiety to reach out for help. It is important, especially during times of social-distancing, that we communicate with our friends and make sure they are OK,” Brown-Woofter said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
suicide
mental health
teen suicide
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

The Pandemic Has Researchers Worried About Teen Suicide

By 3 hours ago

Teen and youth anxiety and depression are getting worse since COVID lockdowns began in March, early studies suggest, and many experts say they fear a corresponding increase in youth suicide.

At the end of June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed almost 10,000 Americans on their mental health. They found symptoms of anxiety and depression were up sharply across the board between March and June, compared with the same time the previous year. And young people seemed to be the hardest-hit of any group.

Pandemic's Emotional Hammer Hits Hard

By Sep 2, 2020

Nearly a quarter of people in the United States are experiencing symptoms of depression, according to a study published Wednesday. That's nearly three times the number before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

And those with a lower income, smaller savings and people severely affected by the pandemic — either through a job loss, for example, or by the death of a loved one — are more likely to be bearing the burden of these symptoms.

Governor Warns: Don’t Neglect Mental Health During Pandemic

By Amy Green / WMFE Aug 20, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis
WUSF

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Floridians to take care of their mental health as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause fear and isolation.

On Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, he convened a roundtable  of physicians and criminal justice leaders to discuss data trends that define the degree of our isolation. 