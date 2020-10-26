-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sam Brinton, vice president of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, about the soon-to-be new number to reach the national suicide prevention hotline.
Dr. Howard Pratt, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Community Health of South Florida, has advice on how to step in and support young people who are struggling with difficult emotions and stress.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 48,000 people in the country died by suicide in 2018. WGCU's Andrea Perdomo spoke with Ariella VanHara. She is director of acute care services for , the Collier-based nonprofit behavioral and mental health service provider.
Research on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the 2003 SARS outbreak in Hong Kong found a rise in suicides accompanied the health crises. The same could happen with the coronavirus pandemic.
One person dies by suicide every two hours in Florida on average, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Florida overall.
Anxiety and depression among teens and youth are getting worse since COVID lockdowns began in March, early studies suggest, and many experts say they fear a corresponding increase in suicide.
Discussions about exempting medical students and medical residents from disclosing past mental health treatment on their Florida licensure applications…
Mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been profound, researchers find. Nearly 25% of Americans are depressed, particularly those who have low incomes and have lost a job or a loved one.
We look at addiction and substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic and the resources available to those who are suffering.
The White House's new suicide prevention plan for veterans includes restricting access to guns. It's politically charged, but experts say it's the most obvious way to help.