Revisting conversations on topics expected to shape health care in 2025

We ring in the New Year on "On What's Health Got to Do With It?" with a few of our favorite segments from 2024.

These conversations serve as a precursor to deeper issues expected to shape health care in 2025.

We start with Dr. Marty Makary, a transplant surgeon and public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University. He shares insights from his book, "Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong and What It Means for Our Health."

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Makary to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Then, a conversation on the need for vigilance in nursing facilities to prevent elder abuse and neglect. We spoke with attorney Kasey Wagner, who specializes in nursing home abuse and medical malpractice. She provides tips when seeking out nursing care facilities and steps to take if abuse is suspected.

Plus, Steven Petrow, author of "The Joy You Make," encourages everyone to find joy in everyday life, especially in the most challenging of times. He tells "What's Health" about the inspiration behind the book and the importance of connection and kindness when pursuing joy.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The program's host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News