School Reopening Plans Not Clear On Coronavirus Outbreak Closures

By 44 minutes ago
  • When a student does test positive for COVID-19, plans call for each school district to oversee contact tracing with guidance from the Florida Department of Health. The student's classmates may have to quarantine at home.
    When a student does test positive for COVID-19, plans call for each school district to oversee contact tracing with guidance from the Florida Department of Health. The student's classmates may have to quarantine at home.
    PASCO COUNTY SCHOOLS
Originally published on August 6, 2020 7:00 am

Most Florida school districts will reopen with some students learning from home and others learning in person.

But what happens when the coronavirus spreads through a school? Most reopening plans don’t address that, or do so vaguely.

When a student does test positive for COVID-19, plans call for each school district to oversee contact tracing with guidance from the Florida Department of Health. The student's classmates may have to quarantine at home.

But the plans are unclear on what constitutes an outbreak. That's left to the health department, which released a statement saying a single case could be considered an outbreak, but didn't say how many cases might close a school.

Full statement:

An outbreak is more illness than expected. For a disease like COVID-19, where no cases should be detected, only one confirmed case would be considered an outbreak.

If the Department receives information regarding a case in a school, we will conduct a thorough investigation to determine who should self-isolate or be quarantined to prevent any further spread of the disease. Additionally, the investigation will identify any areas requiring cleaning and disinfection. This information will be provided to school leadership and school district staff and used to determine if a school can safely remain open and properly staffed.

Anyone exposed to a case of COVID-19 would be expected to quarantine for 14 days following exposure. The Department is working with the school district to explore methods for testing students and staff at schools. Testing is available in Hillsborough County at all community test sites. 

Stephen Hegarty, a spokseman with Pasco County Schools, said variables such as close contact and masks will determine who quarantines.

“We are not going to be in the habit of closing schools, but if certain variables go the wrong way, then if we're forced to close a school for whatever period of time, we might only close the school for a day or two, or maybe the weekend would suffice for us to clean the school," Hegarty said. "And then whoever was infected would remain home. Once we've cleaned the schools, we could bring the students back."

He says a large outbreak could close a school for longer. Classes would pivot to online similarly to the way they did earlier this year during the initial school closures.

Meanwhile, teachers unions across the state are still pushing for schools to start online.

Rob Kriete, president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, said it’s not a matter of if an outbreak happens, but when.

"We're going to have a problem with getting substitute teachers and delivering instruction in an inconsistent format in terms of going from brick and mortar to e-learning is going to be much more difficult than say, starting the school year with all the learning until we know it's safe enough to go back," Kriete said."

Kriete worries that social distancing will be impossible to practice and enforce in small classrooms and hallways, even with protocols in place that limit social gathering, sharing supplies, and riskier extracurriculars, such as contact sports.

Links to the Tampa Bay area’s full school reopening plans:

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Pasco County

Hernando County

Polk County

Sarasota County

Tags: 
schools
COVID-19
Coronavirus
education

Related Content

How Safe Is Your School's Reopening Plan? Here's What To Look For

By , , , & 2 hours ago

As schools across the country grapple with bringing kids back into the classroom, parents — and teachers — are worried about safety. We asked pediatricians, infectious disease specialists and education experts for help evaluating school district plans.

What we learned: There's no such thing as zero risk, but certain practices can lower the risk of an outbreak at school and keep kids, teachers and families safer.

Survey: Tampa Bay Residents Grim On Pandemic Recovery

By 44 minutes ago

A new survey says people in the Tampa Bay region are becoming more pessimistic about a quick economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 500,000 Mark

By 42 minutes ago

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida has passed the half-million mark.

With Wednesday's report, 502,739 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. State health officials reported 5,409 positive tests since Tuesday.

DeSantis 'Cautious' About Tying Florida School Reopenings To Coronavirus Positivity Rate

By News Service of Florida Aug 5, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he would be “cautious” about linking school reopenings in Florida to COVID-19 positivity rates in communities.

Sarasota Mandates 'Face-Covering' In Schools, Lets Parents Choose Masks Or Shields

By Aug 5, 2020

Children who attend school in Sarasota County will have to wear either a mask or clear face shield, except in a handful of circumstances, the school board decided by a unanimous 5-0 vote on Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing in public because it may slow the spread of coronavirus, especially when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. However, it does not recommend face shields as a substitute for masks.

Jeb Bush On Pandemic-Era Education: Don’t Abandon Accountability

By Jessica Bakeman / WLRN Jul 31, 2020
Jeb Bush
WSB

Florida education officials canceled state exams earlier this year as public schools shifted abruptly online at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Gov. Jeb Bush doesn’t want to see that happen again.