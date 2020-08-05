© 2020 Health News Florida
Survey: Tampa Bay Residents Grim On Pandemic Recovery

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published August 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
A new survey says people in the Tampa Bay region are becoming more pessimistic about a quick economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Every month since April, the Tampa Bay Partnership has polled nearly 400 people in the region on their thoughts about the economy, a vaccine, schools, and how leaders are handling the pandemic. 

Rick Homans, the partnership’s CEO, said one number in the latest survey that jumped out at him has to do with people who have lost their job since March. 

“In May, 21% felt they could not find a new job at equal pay. That number has now shot up to 43%,” he said. “And that's a significant jump in terms of people's outlook negative outlook for the future and feeling like they may be a long way from a personal economic recovery.”

Nearly half of those surveyed said schools should remain closed. And a growing number of Tampa Bay area residents say they are not likely to get a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available. 

In May, 54% said they were likely to be vaccinated. That number dropped to 46% in the July survey. 

“I think there is an increasing sense that some of these decisions may be driven for political reasons, and there's a mad rush to get a vaccine and that may be concerning to people who may question how effective and safe these vaccines could be,” Homans said. 

Click here to read the survey.

