-
Thousands of parents have told the Pinellas County school district that they want their children to return to campus after starting the school year online.
-
Miami-Dade County Public Schools and local news outlets have reported at least three cases of COVID-19 among students in the district, and the superintendent said there might be more.
-
More than 22,000 students across the nation's fourth largest school district are returning to classrooms Monday for the first time since the COVID-19…
-
After a threatening letter from the Florida education commissioner, the Miami-Dade school board voted to open schools Monday, Oct. 5.
-
Four days after Palm Beach County’s public schools reopened, the district reported its first two student coronavirus cases.A student at Palm Beach Gardens…
-
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Wednesday criticized “union bosses” and said Florida has been a model for reopening schools amid the COVID-19…
-
Broward schools plans to reopen its campus on Oct. 5, Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Tuesday.
-
Members of the Miami-Dade County School Board want to know what health experts think before they make a decision about reopening schools.The district’s…
-
U.S. school districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely to be open for some in-person learning than those…
-
At a Pinellas County School Board meeting Tuesday, teachers voiced frustration about having to instruct in-person and online students at the same time, as…