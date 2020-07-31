© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Jeb Bush On Pandemic-Era Education: Don’t Abandon Accountability

Health News Florida | By Jessica Bakeman / WLRN
Published July 31, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
Jeb Bush
WSB
Former Florida Gov. Bush sees testing as crucial to making sure students receive an equitable education, regardless of family income.

Florida education officials canceled state exams earlier this year as public schools shifted abruptly online at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Gov. Jeb Bush doesn’t want to see that happen again.

He participated in a virtual panel discussion Thursday as part of the National Charter Schools Conference.

“If we excuse away the achievement gap and say it’s not fair to test, then you’re going to see a going back to a system where we had low expectations for low-income kids,” Bush said Thursday during a virtual panel discussion as part of the National Charter Schools Conference. “And I will not be a party to that. I will do whatever I can to make sure that we do not abandon accountability.”

Bush sees testing as crucial to making sure students receive an equitable education, regardless of family’s income.

The former Republican governor is architect of Florida’s school grading system — where student test scores are used to evaluate school performance. He also championed the law that says third-graders must pass a state reading test before advancing to fourth grade.

 

