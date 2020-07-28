Orange Co. Health Officer: Virus Data Pointing In Right Direction

By Matthew Peddie / WMFE 18 minutes ago
  • Dr Raul Pino
    Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said hospitalizations are trending down for the first time since late May.
    Orange County Government

Orange County’s coronavirus numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, according to the county’s health officer.

As of Monday, Orange had 27,393 cases, the most of any county in Central Florida.

Still, Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the recovery rate has improved, from the “high 60s [percent]” last week to 79 percent. He said hospitalizations are trending down for the first time since late May, and the positivity rate is also declining.

“We are pleased to see that our data is starting to trend in the right direction, and the support of our community is paying off,” Pino said. “This is not the time to relax in any way, even though there are some positive signs in the data.”

Pino said one data point that lags behind the others is the death rate. As of Monday, 174 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.

