Florida Department of Health

Florida and other states use the rate of people who have tested positive for the virus for the first time as one of several indicators of how prevalent the virus is in the state.
Health officials reported 46 people died due to complications from the coronavirus since Sunday's report, and that pushed the statewide death toll past 17,000.
The state reported 4,865 news positive tests since Saturday on more than 123,000 tests, with a positivity rate of 4.32%.
The state recorded 2,331 new daily positive coronavirus tests, its lowest total in nearly two weeks, but with its highest positivity rate in a similar time span.
Florida sees its highest number of new coronavirus cases at 5,592 since Sept. 1, which saw 7,569 cases.
State health officials report 79 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,854.
State officials outlined a three-phase vaccination rollout under a draft plan Florida was required to submit to the federal government this month.
Florida's coronavirus infections passed 790,000 Wednesday with over 4,100 people testing positive since Tuesday. Statewide, 790,426 people have tested positive.
As Florida battles the coronavirus pandemic, the effort has exposed an inconvenient truth that the state’s public health infrastructure has been whittled…
There were 490 new positive COVID-19 tests reported in the greater Tampa Bay region Sunday, as well as no deaths — the first day with no deaths recorded in the area since Sept. 28.