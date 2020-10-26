-
About 80 percent of the people in downtown Orlando on Halloween weren’t wearing face masks or social distancing, the county health director says.
Orange County's health director says he expected to see an increase in new coronavirus case numbers after Florida's Phase 3 reopening, but he urges…
The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando is now offering rapid antigen coronavirus testing. The state is requiring proof of health insurance before…
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will be offering its yearly drive-thru flu shots starting Saturday at Freedom High School, 2500 W. Taft…
After Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to a Phase 3 reopening plan, Orange County leaders are warning businesses to keep health precautions in place as they could…
AdventHealth announced Tuesday that it is part of a partnership to build a treatment, research and training orthopedic facility in downtown Orlando.The…
There has been a “small increase” in the number of people visiting Orange County emergency rooms in recent days, the county’s top health official said…
Evans High School’s football team has reported five positive coronavirus tests, and its Thursday game against West Orange High School has been canceled,…
Orange County public schools have reported no secondary transmissions of the coronavirus since they reopened for face-to-face instruction Aug. 21, a state…
Florida bars have been thrown a lifeline with the decision to allow them to reopen at 50 percent capacity. The easing of restrictions took place…